Atlas Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203,697.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.40 million and $203,697.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00117841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00234155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.10 or 0.01686348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00169148 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

