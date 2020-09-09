Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Shares Down 19.1%

Shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) were down 19.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 1,119,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 404,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUTO shares. B. Riley raised shares of Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.15 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Autoweb from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $55.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.35.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoweb Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

