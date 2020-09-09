Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) CFO Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. 424,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.28. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

