Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 426,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 315.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 26.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.