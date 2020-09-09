Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $174.53 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $174.53 million and approximately $189.96 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $8.52 or 0.00084125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00116855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00231275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.01678750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00167762 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance.

