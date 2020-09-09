Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 31,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,010. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.
In related news, Director Terence John Street acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,660 shares of company stock valued at $105,702. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 44.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Commerce
Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
