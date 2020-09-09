Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 31,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,010. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terence John Street acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,660 shares of company stock valued at $105,702. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 44.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

