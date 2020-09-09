Beacon Trading 30.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Beacon has a market cap of $5,326.32 and $14.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00472723 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022597 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000567 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005784 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

