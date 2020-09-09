Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Belvoir Lettings stock traded up GBX 2.06 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 161.06 ($2.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. Belvoir Lettings has a 1-year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

Get Belvoir Lettings alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from Belvoir Lettings’s previous dividend of $3.40. Belvoir Lettings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

Separately, FinnCap raised their target price on Belvoir Lettings from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 233 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Belvoir Lettings

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Lettings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Lettings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.