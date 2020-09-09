Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,006,939 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,006,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,849,000. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition comprises 3.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.60% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. 111,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,879. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe.

