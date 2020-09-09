Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $4.34 Million in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 101,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. Qiagen makes up approximately 0.8% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 24,274.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,495,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,769,000 after buying an additional 2,485,007 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 1,343.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,924,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,310,000 after buying an additional 1,791,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,856,000 after buying an additional 1,775,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,672,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,989,000 after buying an additional 1,253,778 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 822.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,798,000 after buying an additional 1,217,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 864,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,202. Qiagen NV has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,643.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.