Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. SB One Bancorp accounts for about 0.3% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of SB One Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SB One Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of SBBX stock remained flat at $$18.51 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 299,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

