Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 422,355 Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 422,355 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finjan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNJN stock remained flat at $$1.54 on Wednesday. Finjan Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

