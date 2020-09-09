Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,061 AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AdaptHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 129.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $77,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 342,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,936. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.