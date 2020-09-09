BiblePay (BBP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $360,329.47 and approximately $11,144.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, C-CEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, BiblePay has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

About BiblePay

Get BiblePay alerts:

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,528,050,400 coins. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiblePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiblePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.