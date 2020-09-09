Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,840 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up approximately 0.8% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Biogen worth $41,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,148. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $219.70 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day moving average of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

