Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Tops $1.63 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.63 million and $2,900.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000982 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.