BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Cap of $609,769.69

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $609,769.69 and approximately $496,210.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,955,032 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

