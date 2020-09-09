BitCapitalVendor Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,870.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $65,870.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.11 or 0.05010981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00052204 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

