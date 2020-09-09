Bitcoin Confidential 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,223.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $1,223.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

