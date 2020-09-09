Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Announces Earnings Results

Blackbird (LON:BIRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.18. Blackbird has a 52-week low of GBX 6.51 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 million and a PE ratio of -24.29.
About Blackbird
