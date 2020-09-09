Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Announces Earnings Results

Blackbird (LON:BIRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.18. Blackbird has a 52-week low of GBX 6.51 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 million and a PE ratio of -24.29.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

