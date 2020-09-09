BlackCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $15,238.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022987 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,176,099 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

