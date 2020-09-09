Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (LON:BRFI) Trading Up 1.1%

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 94.70 ($1.24). Approximately 130,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,496% from the average daily volume of 5,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.70 ($1.22).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $229.01 million and a P/E ratio of -32.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Katrina Hart bought 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,694.40 ($6,134.07).

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

