BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,623,749 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.7% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.94% of Adobe worth $16,572,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 94.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19,398.2% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 544,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,809,000 after purchasing an additional 541,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

ADBE traded down $29.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,532,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,354. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $465.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

