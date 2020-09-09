BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,765,562 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.66% of Facebook worth $36,620,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network raised its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $11.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,762,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,904,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.43. The company has a market capitalization of $772.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,928 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

