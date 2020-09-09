BlackRock Inc. Buys 320,891 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.39% of Cigna worth $5,091,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 89.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cigna by 46.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

Cigna stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.02. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

