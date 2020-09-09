BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,464,207 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.69% of Pfizer worth $13,980,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after buying an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after buying an additional 1,024,264 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. 25,293,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,654,053. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

