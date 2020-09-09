BlackRock Inc. Buys 92,867 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,599,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.76% of Lowe’s Companies worth $7,917,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

LOW stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,889,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,522. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

