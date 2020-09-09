BlackRock Inc. Has $28.75 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of Alphabet worth $28,746,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $58.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,532.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,551.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,393.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $1,042.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.