BlackRock Inc. Has $5.32 Billion Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.98% of Intuitive Surgical worth $5,321,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.10.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $41.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $694.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,638. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $778.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $697.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,830 shares of company stock valued at $30,439,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

