BlackRock Inc. Has $5.50 Billion Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,159,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167,870 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.45% of Zoetis worth $5,503,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,082 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,041,000 after buying an additional 441,042 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,987. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.40. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $189,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,674.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.