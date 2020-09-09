BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $12,138,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,041 shares of company stock valued at $158,367,738. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $13.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,063,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,626. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.