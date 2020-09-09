BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,212,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,176,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.92% of Chevron worth $11,529,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $78.97. 14,934,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,106,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 167.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

