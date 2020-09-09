BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $622,181.37

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $622,181.37 and $6.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.23 or 0.05018836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052397 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

