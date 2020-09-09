Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $53.21 on Major Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for $53.21 or 0.00524413 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $857,826.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00117841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00234155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.10 or 0.01686348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00169148 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,290 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.