Bottos (BTO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $277,254.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, IDEX, BigONE and LBank. Bottos has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $277,254.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00045388 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.60 or 0.05004724 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00035245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00052395 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bit-Z, BigONE, OTCBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

