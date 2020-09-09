Bread (BRD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $165,031.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $165,031.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.23 or 0.05018836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052397 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.