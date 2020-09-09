Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $33.67 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 0.7% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $33,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. 48,527,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,367,004. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

