Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $38.79 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 0.8% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Shares of C traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,069,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,797,465. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

