Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,700 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 0.8% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $37,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,449.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

FAST traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,210,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.