Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 837,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.7% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $35,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 653,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 206,795 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 163.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. 9,334,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684,282. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

