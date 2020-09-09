Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,575 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 47,575 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 0.8% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $40,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.48.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $220.50.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

