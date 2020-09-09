Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Trading Down 6.8%

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 277,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 481,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNRL. Capital One Financial raised shares of Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $592.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 117.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.