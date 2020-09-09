Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Johnson Rice

Research analysts at Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Broadwind Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 million, a PE ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.59. Broadwind Energy has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

