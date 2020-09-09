Brokerages Anticipate Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will announce sales of $118.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Evertec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.26 million and the highest is $121.20 million. Evertec reported sales of $118.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year sales of $482.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $490.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $519.24 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $539.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. Evertec’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.74. 589,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.10. Evertec has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evertec by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evertec by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evertec by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Evertec by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Evertec by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

