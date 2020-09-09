Brokerages Anticipate SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to Announce -$0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will report earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.83). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full-year earnings of ($7.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.12) to ($5.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The energy company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.40). SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $32.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

