Brokerages Anticipate Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) will report earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.52). Urogen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.59) to ($5.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.47) to ($2.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15.

A number of research firms have commented on URGN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

URGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. 147,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,776. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $432.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.60. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 592.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

