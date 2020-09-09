Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will report $3.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $13.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $14.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $19.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.88.

Shares of W traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,250. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56, a PEG ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.47. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,025 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $1,000,075.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,431,276.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.94, for a total transaction of $523,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,440 shares in the company, valued at $28,432,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,244 shares of company stock worth $65,523,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $2,062,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Wayfair by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,993,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Wayfair by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,520,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.