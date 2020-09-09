Brokerages Expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.41). Actinium Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, September 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of ATNM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. 333,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,996. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

