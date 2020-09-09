Brokerages Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.42. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after buying an additional 49,432 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 494,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,438,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.11. The stock had a trading volume of 818,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,281. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

