Brokerages Expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Vivint Solar posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 236.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $106.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

VSLR stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,156. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. Vivint Solar has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 315,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $8,825,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $32,104.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,473,149 shares of company stock worth $273,281,030. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Vivint Solar by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,453,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,793,000 after buying an additional 1,614,679 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Vivint Solar by 26.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,035,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after buying an additional 852,766 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in Vivint Solar by 29.5% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 3,400,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after buying an additional 774,982 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vivint Solar by 1,003.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 493,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vivint Solar by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after buying an additional 478,259 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

